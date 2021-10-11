Polkadot parachains ushering a new age of transcendence on its blockchain

The investments that this fund will be powering are also billed to span other tech niches including virtual reality and artificial intelligence amongst others. Binance, the world’s largest trading platform has earmarked $1 billion as a fund to fast-track growth and the onboarding of 1 billion users into the digital currency ecosystem. As announced by the trading platform, the fund, which is a continuation of its initiatives to power growth in the nascent crypto world, is subdivided into 4 segments, each with a designated amount to support the core tenets of the program.

