Polkadot parachains ushering a new age of transcendence on its blockchain
Polkadot is issuing the last step in its roadmap, ensuring full blockchain interoperability. This step might be a significant boost to DOT’s prices. Recently, Polkadot initiated its parachain auctions, allowing it to step into a new age on the blockchain. The blockchain has dedicated itself to realizing true blockchain interoperability, a significant step in blockchain scalability. The parachains are hosting an auction event that has been running since September 1. The event is still ongoing and is supposed to round up by October 13.www.cryptopolitan.com
