While looking through my accounts yesterday for new Amex Offers, I noticed that the $250 annual fee had posted on my Amex Gold Card. This has been a useful card that I normally keep in my wallet. It earns 4X on groceries and dining, and offers some other credits and benefits that add more value. But, for $250, I wouldn’t renew. So I looked for a retention offer, which you should always do, whether you really want to close the card or not.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 6 HOURS AGO