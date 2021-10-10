Watch Kiss’ Gene Simmons Overcome ‘Spinal Tap’ Stage Moment

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons broached the topic of “cancel culture” during a KISS VIP event in Austin, Texas on September 29. In the video below, Simmons was asked by a host of the Star Wars podcast The Bombadcast if he was a fan of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, since he was a fan of the Star Wars saga. He responded saying it’s “one of the best shows on TV.” When asked what he thought of the show’s second season, he added, “They should have kept the chick, even though she had different political [views]. It’s not about politics; it’s about whether you’re a good actress.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO