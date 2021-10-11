CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa has fish and chips to cure a hangover

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa has revealed that fish and chips is her hangover cure. The 'Levitating' hitmaker took to Instagram stories to share a snap of the British staple. She captioned a picture of her fish and chips - which were served with mushy peas and tartare sauce - with the words "hangover cure", styled in white lowercase.

