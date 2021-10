The boys of fall continue to impress with many young stars padding their Tour resumes. Since we last joined you, both Ryder Cup snub Sam Burns and now International Team points leader for the 2022 Presidents Cup, Sungjae Im, have added their second PGA Tour wins and look to be contenders each week they tee it up for years to come. Just prior, Max Homa won the first tournament of Tour fall ball at the Fortinet Championship. It was his third win on Tour and he is now just another asset to the already abundance of riches in American golf.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO