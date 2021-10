The Bremerton WestSound Symphony will be returning to the community with live and in-person concerts this fall that will be free of charge and open to everybody. After a year of virtual symphonies, music director and conductor Alan Futterman is excited to bring the symphony to a number of new locations throughout Kitsap County. The symphony’s widest slate of locations in its nearly 80-year history comes with the rebranding to include “WestSound” in the name. Coupled with the removal of ticket prices, Futterman hopes to reach as many people as possible.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO