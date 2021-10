One more reason “transitory” and “temporary” have become a silly joke. Even the Fed is backing off promoting it. The number of people who quit jobs voluntarily – to work for another company that offered higher wages and benefits and a signing bonus; to change careers entirely; to stay home and take care of the kids; to spend more time with their money; or whatever – spiked by another 242,000 people to a record of 4.27 million in August, up 19% from August 2019.

