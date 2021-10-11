CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Natural Greenery Fills This Modern Atlanta Farmhouse for the Holidays

By Joanna Linberg
BHG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural Greenery Fills This Modern Atlanta Farmhouse for the Holidays. December is a relatively restful time on Azure Farm, the 5 acres one hour north of Atlanta where Annette and her husband, Jared, raise alpacas, miniature horses, chickens, ducks, geese, and their daughter, Ava, 2½. "A lot of our focus gets to be inside our home this time of year," Annette says. "And I'm excited because Ava is bigger and will be able to be a little more a part of it."

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Care for a Christmas Cactus

A Christmas cactus is one of those iconic Christmas plants that pops up everywhere during the holidays. Native to Brazil, these plants are available in a variety of pretty colors including red, pink, lavender, peach, orange, and white. In the wild, they grow in the rain forest on tree branches as epiphytes, a plant that grows on another but is not parasitic. In your home, they can live for more than 100 years when cared for properly!
GARDENING
BHG

5 Must-Know Tips for Protecting Your Hydrangeas in Winter So They'll Bloom Better Next Year

Must-Know Tips for Protecting Your Hydrangeas in Winter So They'll Bloom. A hydrangea in full bloom is a colorful sight to celebrate. But, did you know that some types of hydrangeas actually produce their flower buds during the growing season prior to bloom? The young, tender buds form in late summer and then must hang on through whatever winter weather comes their way. If cold winds, subzero temperatures, and freeze-and-thaw cycles damage those buds, you can forget about seeing any hydrangea flowers the following spring or summer. Giving your plants some extra care in colder regions will help maximize their blooms. Here's what you can do to prepare your hydrangeas for winter so you'll be sure to enjoy their beautiful flowers once again.
GARDENING
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Christmas Traditions#Christmas Dinner#Farmhouse#Thurmons
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Only In Missouri

Surround Yourself With Nature At This 100-Acre Farmhouse Airbnb In Missouri

We all need, maybe even crave, a little bit of peace and quiet every now and then, far from the noise of life’s daily activities and busyness. Swing back and forth on a sprawling front porch. Sway gently on a swing surrounded by 100 acres of rolling farmland. If that sounds like a tiny piece […] The post Surround Yourself With Nature At This 100-Acre Farmhouse Airbnb In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Taking Inventory of the Modern Farmhouse Style: What to Keep and What to Ditch

If you visit Hobby Lobby or HomeGoods anytime soon, you’ll likely find a host of tin décor. Baskets for carrying eggs (presumably from the nearby chicken coop) or mini milk cans for those who’ve never seen the real thing. The modern farmhouse style has indeed gone full-on commercial in its mass production of kitschy products.
GRANVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BHG

Vintage Christmas Decorations Find a Home in This 1940s Farmhouse

Vintage Christmas Decorations Find a Home in This 1940s Farmhouse. "I want it to feel like the whole house is transformed for the season, so every room you go into, you get that festive feel and that joy from the decorations—I want it to be felt everywhere in the house and not just one room," blogger Charlotte Evan Russell says. "We have so much fun decorating and baking, and I like making memories together and involving the whole family, especially Kelbee, my stepdaughter—she loves it as well. It's not how I grew up at all. We would celebrate some, but it wasn't anything like I try to make it!" The family's 1947 Alabama house is always dressed in a cheerful mix of farmhouse finds, both vintage and new, and come Christmas, Charlotte maximizes the merriment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
DFW Community News

Farmhouse Halloween Porch

It is getting spooky over here! We turned our fall porch into our Halloween porch! I love Halloween and my kids are still at the fun age where they appreciate all the decorations! Welcome to our Halloween porch!. We left all of our fall pumpkins and added in some jack-o...
LIFESTYLE
BHG

Amazon Dropped Thousands of Early Holiday Deals on Home Decor and Gifts That Are Too Good to Miss

Shopping early for the holidays is always a smart decision. In between cooking up family feasts, spending quality time with loved ones, and prepping your winter garden, finding time to sit down and shop can be difficult. A good rule of thumb is to start browsing as soon as there's a slight chill in the air—you'll get all your shopping done early whether you're hunting for seasonal home decor, kitchen must-haves, or gifts for friends and family. Plus, you'll be able to take advantage of a few holiday sales without any shipping delays. Amazon just dropped thousands of holiday deals—up to 50% off—early, so you can shop for those on your list and treat yourself to something new, too.
SHOPPING
ana-white.com

Farmhouse Table & Bench

I have a friend that is in a wheelchair and needed a table that she could sit at comfortably. This table was measured specifically for her and the bench measured for her family so that they can all enjoy meals together.
LIFESTYLE
architectureartdesigns.com

House Surrounded by Greenery by MIDE Architects in Stra, Italy

This stunning house surrounded by greenery project is a contemporary single-story dwelling located in Stra, Italy. It offers just under 5,000 square feet of minimalist living spaces with maximum openness to its lush landscaped surroundings. It was designed by MIDE Architects, a studio we’re familiar with as we’ve already showcased their Countryside Villa project in Montebelluna, Italy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Take the Hassle Out of the Holidays With a Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

The holidays are stressful, to say the least. It’s almost become a cliché at this point to highlight how time-crunched, stressed out and rushed we all are heading into and throughout the holiday season. Due to this being such a communal experience, there are now all sorts of hacks, time-savers, and tips and tricks coming to the surface to help you save time and significant headaches in the weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s. Our advice? Please take advantage of them. You’re not cutting corners; you’re not cheating; you’re just smart and savvy with your energy. You’re freeing...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Leanne Ford's New Country-Meets-Modern Collection at Crate & Barrel Is All the Decor You Need for the Holidays

At the start of the pandemic, interior designer Leanne Ford and family made a big decision: leave Los Angeles, where her husband Erik's clothing company, Buck Mason, is based, and return home to Pittsburgh to be close to extended family. They packed up, purchased a 1900s house in a town outside the city, and got to work—not on the main house, but on the charming carriage house nestled on the property. The HGTV crew came along for the ride, filming the entire transformation for Leanne and her brother Steve's latest show, Home Again with the Fords. After oohing and aahing over the home's warm and rustic style (That open shelving! Those coffee-stained walls!), we were excited to learn that Ford, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel, was about to make it much easier for us to bring the same "country-meets-modern" aesthetic into our own homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy