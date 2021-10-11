CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Support student scholarships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JCCC Foundation is turning one of our favorite scholarship fundraisers into an online event. The 2021 Some Enchanted Evening Gala will be held virtually on Nov. 13. The mission of Some Enchanted Evening endures – to assist students in need. One hundred percent of every gift goes directly to student scholarships or basic needs funding. Through this support, students can pursue their academic goals without lingering financial hardships.

