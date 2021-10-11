CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A-10 pilot tells the story of when he “oversped” the Warthog. And he explains why the A-10 can “shrug off” just about anything including going too fast.

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Neither my wingman nor I had ever heard of anyone overspeeding in the Hawg. It was more of a theoretical thing,’ Lynn Taylor, former A-10 Warthog pilot. In aeronautics, air brakes or speed brakes are a type of flight control surface used on an aircraft to increase the drag on the aircraft. When extended into the airstream they cause an increase in the drag on the aircraft.

theaviationgeekclub.com

Comments / 84

Allen Jackson
4d ago

Best war bird ever! The A-10 struck terror in enemy forces once it made it's appearance! The fire show is an impressive thing to witness! Especially when rounds are fitted with tracers and you see the lights guiding down to hellish destruction! Anti tank as well as pin point accuracy anti personnel capabilities are off the chain!

Reply(2)
36
stray cat
4d ago

They were talking of replacement of this fantastic aircraft. It was shot down (no pun intended). I think if you were to talk to any A10 pilot, they would have nothing but praise. They have brought many a pilot home safe. As far as ground support? I have heard the sight of one of these coming into a conflict is the perverbial calvary coming to the rescue. American ingenuity at it's best.

Reply(3)
39
Myself Me
5d ago

Hard to believe I have never seen a story where pilots fault A110 for anything. Some say you can shoot holes in it and it never lets you down.

Reply(8)
21
Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

“Taking off in an A-10 is like being in an old pickup when you stomp on the gas.” Former Warthog pilot describes his first flight aboard the mighty A-10.

‘In many ways, it is your first solo. You see, they only ever made one two-seat A-10, and that one is sitting in a museum,’ Lynn Taylor, former A-10 pilot. The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II is a single-seat, twin turbofan engine, straight wing jet aircraft developed by Fairchild-Republic for the US Air Force (USAF). The Warthog or Hog (as the A-10 is dubbed by its aircrews) is specially designed for close air support of ground forces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theaviationgeekclub.com

P-3 NFO recalls when his Orion shut down 2 engines and flew a 13 hours anti-submarine patrol because the P-3 due to relieve his aircraft had been delayed

‘We ended up extending our time on station by almost four hours until the relief airplane arrived. Total flight time almost thirteen hours!’ Ross Hall, former US Navy P-3 Orion NFO. The P-3 Orion is a four-engine turboprop, land-based, long-range, anti-submarine warfare patrol aircraft. To conserve fuel during its long-range...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
storyblend.com

Pilot's Life Flashes Before His Eyes When He Notices A Warning Light Come On While Still In The Air

“I was flying a relatively short tour with three passengers in an R44 aircraft over some vineyards near the airport I was flying out of. The passengers were all pretty cool and relaxed through the flight so naturally, I was as well. The person upfront with me was very interested in what I was doing and how everything worked. He had a million questions and I was happy to answer them all.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Soul Screwed Series

Am I wrong for going through my boyfriend's phone even though it proved his infidelities?

My boyfriend has been acting distant lately. He is always in his phone, holding it at angles where I can't see, walking out of rooms. He even finds reason to leave the house more often claiming he just wants to be alone. Am I wrong for going into my boyfriend’s phone and then finding messages that proved to be him cheating? Should I tell him that I know or should I just break it off with him? -Es'J.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Robb Report

This 79-Foot Tender Concept Is What Would Happen if a Racing Yacht and a Spaceship Had a Baby

While practical, tenders are not always the most stylish boats on the water. One design firm is aiming to change that. Bury Design, an Australian studio helmed by noted naval architect and sailor Paul Bury, has just unveiled a futuristic new 79-footer that was conceived as a counterpoint to the modern planing dayboat. The concept, known as Inception 24, sports a lightweight, narrow hull that was inspired by racing yachts. It has been specially engineered to deliver in terms of both efficiency and speed. In addition, the studio says the tender’s svelte form will result in a smooth, steady ride that’s akin...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy