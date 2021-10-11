CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon to $3.31

By Natasha Geiger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon. That’s $1.07 more than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.

Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
NBC12

Virginia gas prices average above $3 for first time since 2014

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Virginia have risen once again this past week. According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Richmond have risen 1.3 cents per gallon, averaging $2.97 per gallon as of Monday. GasBuddy also reports the cheapest station in Richmond is priced at $2.69 per gallon, while...
VIRGINIA STATE
telegram.com

Worcester gas prices rise slightly to $3.08 per gallon

WORCESTER — Gas prices in the city have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in Worcester are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago. Gas at the cheapest station...
WORCESTER, MA
Oakland Observer

Oakland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon

(OAKLAND, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Oakland, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. Berkeley Gas & Smog at 3000 Shattuck Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
OAKLAND, CA
Free Lance-Star

Fredericksburg-area gas prices spike to over $3 per gallon

With the summer travel season in the rearview mirror, this is usually the time of year when gas prices drop. But that’s not the case this year, as prices have spiked locally and statewide. Virginia made the top 10 in price spikes for states in the past week, pushing the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS LA

Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Highest Since 2012

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased 1.3 cents to $4.464, the highest in nearly a decade.  “The last time that prices were this high, it was in response to a shortage of summer blend gasoline and the governor (Jerry Brown) stepped in to allow early sales of winter blend to alleviate the crisis,” said Automobile Club of Southern California spokesperson Jeffrey Spring.  “This year, there is not a shortage crisis, and the high prices are due to a combination of higher oil prices, inflationary pressures which add to higher overhead costs for gas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
abc12.com

DTE says natural gas customers will be shielded from rising prices this winter

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - DTE Energy says its natural gas customers won’t face dramatic price increases expected around the country this winter. Natural gas prices have doubled over the past few months to a seven-year high. The U.S. Department of Energy is predicting a 30% increase in natural gas prices this winter to the highest level since 2008-2009.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
abc27 News

US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September […]
BUSINESS
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC

