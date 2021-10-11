CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Barnes: Royal baby colour comment was ‘realistic’

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe member of the royal family who was “concerned” about the skin colour of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unborn baby was just being “realistic”, according to retired soccer star John Barnes. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had claimed in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 16

Atanacio Chavez
4d ago

Well put, I had this thought myself. With the Sussex’s track record for truth I’m sure the actual conversation is being blown WAY out of proportion

Reply
15
Martha McBride Rummel
4d ago

Thank you for being objective! Any baby before it is born thinks many things that don’t mean harm in anyway! Perhaps they were wondering so they could take appropriate security action? I don’t believe the Royals meant anything harmful!

Reply(3)
9
Carolyn Holston
4d ago

I had heard that it was Princess Royal Anne. She usually is pretty plain spoken. I hate that it would be an issue.

Reply
7
