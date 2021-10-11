CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood is the future of Apple, with plans for Los Angeles campus

austinnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUPERTINO, California: Apple is building a massive 550,000 square-foot Los Angeles office complex sprawling into the Culver City neighborhood that will serve as the company's headquarters for the region. Over the summer, news leaked out that the Cupertino, Calif.-based company was looking for new opportunities as it ramps up its...

Pitchfork

A Night at the Little Los Angeles

A Night at the Little Los Angeles is more than a series of sketches. This collection of 4-track demos recorded at Kevin Morby’s home in Kansas City offers a warm, fulsome window into the genesis of the music he would later sculpt with producer Brad Cook on 2020’s Sundowner. These aren’t dregs from the cutting room floor but rather distillations, 10 pared-back recordings that often outshine the later iterations. It’s a well-suited format for such inward-facing folk music, twilight ballads that focus on loss and longing.
CBS LA

IATSE Hollywood Workers To Strike Monday If Deal Not Reached With TV, Film Studios

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tens of thousands of union workers in the entertainment industry are set to walk off the job this coming Monday if a deal is not reached with TV and film studios, a move which would bring Hollywood to a historic standstill. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced Wednesday that it will begin a nationwide strike at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 18 if a deal is not reached. The IATSE represents Hollywood TV and film workers like editors, camera operators, set designers, grips, electricians, make-up artists and graphic artists across the U.S. and Canada. The IATSE has...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Unveils Plans for Los Angeles Getaway

Bulgari is planning to bring luxury hospitality to the hills of Los Angeles. Bulgari Hotel & Resorts is expanding to the United States, with a Miami location set to open in 2024, and has now announced that it will open a Los Angeles property in 2025. Bulgari Resort Los Angeles is set to be nestled away in the private hillsides of Benedict Canyon — an L.A. neighborhood well-known for its sweeping views of the city, along with its famous inhabitants, which, over the years, have included Kim Kardashian West, Bruce Springsteen, David Geffen and Jay Leno. Located north of Beverly Hills, Benedict...
AFP

Major Hollywood crew strike looms as union sets deadline

Hollywood film set crews will launch their biggest strike since the 1940s next week unless studios meet their demands for better working conditions, their largest union said Wednesday in a move that could bring the multi-billion dollar industry to a halt. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents 60,000 film and TV workers from camera operators to set builders and costume designers, has been in months of talks with the top industry organization representing the likes of Disney, Warner and Netflix. IATSE says that despite months of negotiations, Hollywood studios have ignored their demands for shorter working hours, longer breaks between shifts, and improved pay for the lowest earners. "Without an end date, we could keep talking forever. Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now," said IATSE head Matthew Loeb, setting a deadline of Monday.
JustLuxe.com

Thompson Hollywood is Los Angeles' New See-and-Be-Seen Spot Off Sunset

Thompson Group’s California debut opened in August and already cemented its spot as the hot new place for discerning Angelenos and travelers to gather. Contemporary art – many pieces by local artists – adorn the walls while a star chef is readying to open an eagerly anticipated French restaurant concept this fall. Then, of course, you’ve got the rooftop pool deck and buzzy bar for cocktails. There’s really nothing not to like about this handsome new addition to Los Angeles’ luxury hotel scene.
Wired

Review: Urbanista Los Angeles

“Infinite” is a tricky one, isn’t it? Something’s either infinite or it isn’t. So when Urbanista describes its Los Angeles wireless noise-canceling over-ear headphones as having “virtually infinite” playtime, that’s basically the same as saying the Los Angeles don’t have infinite playtime. Although, to be fair to Urbanista, the Los...
CNET

Apple purchases space for huge new presence in Los Angeles

Apple is making its presence felt even more in Hollywood. The tech giant is in the beginning stages of constructing a 550,000-square-foot space on the border of Los Angeles and Culver City. Apple confirmed to CNET Friday that the complex will consist of two different spaces connected by a shared...
mynewsla.com

Apple Announces Plans for Two-Building Campus Near Culver City Train Station

Apple announced plans Friday for a 500,000-square-foot office facility in Culver City that will serve as a regional headquarters for the tech giant’s local operations, which include Apple TV+ and Apple Music. The complex will consist of two buildings connected by a shared wall, actually straddling Culver City and Los...
protocol.com

Apple is expanding in Los Angeles

Apple announced Friday that it is adding more than 550,000 square feet in two buildings in Culver City, a center for film production in the Los Angeles area and where Apple TV+ is already based. The move is a signal that the company plans on adding to its Hollywood ambitions and investing more in the competitive streaming space.
JustLuxe.com

los angeles

Here's what’s happening in Los Angeles this month. Dine L.A. is back and diners can enjoy special menus at more than 300 LA eateries from October 1 through Oct. 15. Diners can choose from a selection of specially priced menus for lunch ($15, $20, and $30) and dinner ($25 and up), reservations at www.dineLA.com.
Santa Clarita Radio

Ideas For A Los Angeles Staycation

As the pandemic drags on, more and more Santa Clarita residents are looking for ways to get out of the house without going too far. Most health organizations still discourage travel, even for those who are fully vaccinated. Therefore, if you are desperate to do something different from your typical day-in, day-out, you need to look for activities closer to home.
mansionglobal.com

Hollywood Producer Buys Restored Beverly Hills Home for $23 Million

Hollywood filmmaker Joe Roth recently purchased a $23 million Los Angeles home in an off-market deal, property records show. The “Maleficent” and “Dolittle” producer bought the one-level, Mid-Century Modern Beverly Hills residence last month through a limited liability company tied to his business manager, Jeffrey Bacon, according to property records that just became public.
EDMTunes

Proof of Vaxx Required in City of Los Angeles

When talking about Los Angeles, it can mean a lot of things. Los Angeles County is the most populous county in the United States. Most people don’t realize however, that Los Angeles City is also just one of 88 cities in this enormous 10,000,000 person County. When laws come out, it can be difficult to know if it is a County Law, or City Law.
iconeye.com

Rethinking the future of the Los Angeles River

Waterways have the potential to make cities more sustainable and joyful – but, as we’ve seen in LA, it requires collaboration, creativity and community. Waterways give life to and shape cities across the globe. For lucky urban denizens, their rivers and canals protect them from storm surges, offer access to nature, and function as shared sites of recreation, production, connection – and joy. This isn’t always the case. In cities such as Los Angeles, waterways take the form of hostile concrete landscapes that offer little in the way of community space, flood protection or nature. What does it take to reshape this type of urban river into an asset that everyone can enjoy?
The Hollywood Reporter

Talent Resources Sports’ David Spencer Reveals Event Plans for Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles

Today marks T minus four months to Super Bowl LVI, a global spectacle that will bring the NFL championship game to Los Angeles for the first time in nearly three decades and the first to be held in the city’s new $5 billion SoFi Stadium. Dave Spencer need not set an alert. He serves as co-CEO and founder alongside Michael Heller of Talent Resources Sports, a firm that specializes in all aspects of marketing, social media, digital and media industries. They’ve been knee-deep in activations during Super Bowl week for more than a decade, having hosted major events for the likes...
