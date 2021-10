This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is John Sanders!. A posthumous Hometown Hero recipient, Sanders died on Wednesday, September 22, at 94. He was director of the UNC School of Government from 1962 to 1973, and again from 1979 to 1992 after serving on its faculty. Called the Institute of Government at the time, the main building of the School of Government at UNC is named the Knapp-Sanders Building partly in honor of John Sanders and his decades of service.

