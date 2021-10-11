This Scalp Scrub Is a Must in Jennifer Aniston’s Monthly Hair Treatments

Jennifer Aniston at 'The Morning Show' season two special premiere photocall on September 10, 2021. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

We concentrate plenty on our hair health. We’re always looking for gentle yet powerful shampoo and conditioner duos, hair serums, leave-in conditioners, heat protectant sprays, etc. We want our locks to look shiny, full and strong, because…duh. So why is it that we aren’t concentrating more on our scalp health? It might be the number one most important thing to reach our hair goals!

Speaking of hair goals…Jennifer Aniston. Enough said. The actress has had iconic hairdos for decades, inspiring fans around the world year after year. We can thank longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan for that. He’s the mastermind behind The Rachel, and even now he’s Aniston’s go-to hair guru. It’s because of these two that we found our new favorite scalp product!

Get the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub for just $36 at Amazon! Also available at Sephora! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

McMillan spoke to Vogue earlier this year about all of the treatments and techniques he uses to keep Aniston’s hair looking legendary, and one thing he noted was doing regular hair and scalp treatments. “We do it once a month, beauty school-style,” he revealed. This T.L.C. scrub is an important part of the routine. He actually created this scrub in collaboration with Drunk Elephant, debuting in 2020 in a line of the brand’s first-ever hair products!

This scrub features a blend of six antioxidant- and fatty acid-rich plant oils as well as a multi-amino acid blend. Its AHA/BHA blend may help dissolve dead skin cells, while plant cellulose (not plastic!) exfoliating beads may slough away dead skin as well. The result? Fuller, healthier hair and a flake-free, soothed scalp!

As with all of Drunk Elephant’s products, this scrub is cruelty-free and features no silicones, essential oils, chemical screens, SLS, drying alcohols or fragrance/dyes. Clean beauty, baby!

To use this scrub, wait before hopping in the shower. You’ll want to apply it to hair while it’s still dry, using the skinny nozzle to reach different sections of the scalp and massaging it in. Wait at least 10 minutes, then wet hair and shampoo and condition as normal. Make it a monthly thing like Aniston or use up to twice per week, as recommended by Drunk Elephant, depending on your hair and scalp’s needs. Happy scrubbing!

