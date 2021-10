Back in December 2020 Jesy Nelson and Little Mix explained Jesy was leaving the group due to her mental health but no one expected this level of drama to follow. Over this past weekend, fans of the band realised that Jesy was no longer followed by her ex-bandmates Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards. And there have been several viral TikTok videos of people giving their take on the drama. So yeah, the whole thing is quite confusing and so much happened over the weekend that we need to unpack. So, here’s all the Jesy Nelson and Little Mix drama explained:

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO