The first season of the six-episode dramedy, hailing from writer, director and executive producer Mike White, was set at an exclusive high-end resort and followed the exploits of various guests and employees over the week. Though it was first billed as a limited series, the wildly popular show (which received rave reviews and a ton of buzz over the summer) was expanded for a second installment. According to HBO, the anthology narrative leaves Hawai’i “and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO