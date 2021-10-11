CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAI Acquires Animated Series 'The Adventures of Paddington,' 'Esther's Notebooks' from Studiocanal

Cover picture for the articleItalian broadcaster RAI has made two high-profile acquisitions from European production, distribution and sales powerhouse Studiocanal: Three seasons of “Esther’s Notebooks” and Seasons 1 and 2 of “The Adventures of Paddington.”. “The Adventures of Paddington” is the latest iteration of the global IP phenomenon whose first season was a critical...

Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Head’ Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and the struggle between good and evil, often highlighting the grey areas in between, Season 2 will relocate from the South Pole to an ocean freighter on a scientific mission. Set at a remote polar research station in the dark of winter, “The Head” Season 1 utilized tricks of time and perspective to...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Anime Series of Summer 2021

Every three months, the anime season comes and goes, and now that we're in October, the Summer 2021 season has officially come to a close. There are always more anime being made than can reasonably be watched by anyone, and many of them turn out to be unworthy of your time. There are always gems, though, so if you didn't keep up with everything or like to wait and see how things pan out before binging the shows that turned out to be great, we've got you covered with three Summer 2021 anime you definitely shouldn't miss.
COMICS
David Heyman
criticalhit.net

Three Series to Binge After Watching Squid Game

Unless you have been living under a rock (or worse still, without an internet connection), you have at least heard about Squid Game. This Korean-language series about a deadly game show with a massive prize is insanely popular all over the world, to the point where a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix over massively increased internet traffic. One of the reasons for the show’s popularity is that the script and the actors don’t follow the expected “Hollywood recipe”, which has struck a chord with so many people that they are willing to watch the series with subtitles or dubbed.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Moon Lake Animated Series In Works

Heavy Metal Studios is teaming up with Bardel Entertainment (Rick and Morty), Irony Point to adapt Dan Fogler’s Moon Lake into an adult animated series. According to Deadline, Moon Lake is a thirty-minute animated TV show, hosted by the Man in the Moon, a farcical character reminiscent of TV anthology hosts of the past, like Rod Serling and Alfred Hitchcock. Held captive by “moon-men” since childhood, The Man prevents these aliens from attacking Earth by keeping them endlessly entertained with shocking tales of gruesome horror and hilarity. Each episode follows a different deranged set of characters in a strange new setting; whether it be following a ghost-whispering cave-woman on prehistoric Earth, a murderous cheerleader at a modern-day high school, or fighters in a bizarre alien war in space, each story plays into campy classic monster, horror, and sci-fi tropes in a hilarious way.
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Adventure TV Anime Orient Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka's Orient manga revealed three more cast members for the show on Wednesday. The staff will host a screening event for the anime on December 12. The show will premiere in January 2022 on TV Tokyo and AT-X. Crunchyroll will stream...
COMICS
Register Citizen

Disney Plus Latin America Acquires 'Las Leyendas' Films from Mexican Animation Powerhouse Ánima

Ánima, the leading Latin American animation production house, in association with Videocine, Televisa’s Mexico City-based distribution company, have struck a deal with The Walt Disney Company Latin America which will see the House of Mouse pick distribution rights on Ánima’s popular “Las Leyenda” (“The Legends”) series of films which will be made available on Disney Plus in Latin America.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Children's Book Series Rakudai Majo Gets Theatrical Anime

Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. announced on Sunday that Satoko Narita's Rakudai Majo (Failure Witch) children's book series is getting a theatrical anime adaptation to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the book series. Original novel illustrator Enaga Senno drew a teaser visual for the anime. The book series follows apprentice witch...
COMICS
Variety

Sony-Amazon-Pokeepsie Joint Venture The Fear Collection Announces Horror Master Jaume Balagueró’s ‘Venus’ in Sitges

The Fear Collection, a new horror-based joint venture between Sony Pictures International, Amazon Prime Video and Alex de la Iglesia’s Pokeepsie Films, has announced its next feature production, “Venus” from Spanish genre legend Jaume Balagueró (“[Rec]” “Mientras duermes”) and starring one of the country’s most exciting young actors, Ester Expósito (“Élite,” “Someone Has to Die”). Balagueró’s new feature was announced at the genre-specialist Sitges Film Festival, where De la Iglesia was premiering his latest “Veneciafrenia,” the first production undertaken by The Fear Collection. Plot details are scant to nonexistent, but Balagueró will be joined by screenwriter Fernando Navarro (“Veronica”) and production...
BUSINESS
97.9 The Beat

Netflix Acquires The Rights To ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Anime Series, Live-Action Version Coming Soon

Netflix out here making moves to give people more reason to chill at home as they’ve expanded their Anime section by getting their hands on a beloved series. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Netflix has just acquired the rights to stream all 26 episodes of Cowboy Bebop just weeks before they’re set to debut their live-action version of the 90’s Japanese cartoon series. Though it was popping overseas in the late 90’s, Cowboy Bebop didn’t make its stateside introduction until 2001 when Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim began airing episodes and building its fan base in the US.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lake Bell Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed multi-hyphenate Lake Bell. Bell has a busy slate ahead of her starting with the Sony Pictures feature, Summering which she stars in and is directed by James Ponsoldt.  She also recently finished directing two episodes of the highly-anticipated Hulu limited series, Pam And Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan.  In addition, Bell currently voices the lead character of Poison Ivy in DC Universe’s Harley Quinn and lends her voice as the role of Black Widow in Marvel’s What If animated series. In 2013, she made her feature directing debut with In A World… which she directed, wrote, and starred in. The film premiered at Sundance to rave reviews for which Lake won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. The film was released domestically by Roadside Attractions, and internationally by Sony Pictures. Bell also currently serves as an active board member of Women In Film, the renowned non-profit organization whose mission is to promote advocacy and special programs to support the success of female peers in the entertainment industry. Bell is also represented by UTA, Tavistock Wood Management, PJ Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham, and ID-PR.
BUSINESS
Variety

Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple. The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security. In addition to his highly...
TV & VIDEOS

