SiriusXM and Podcast Studio Audio Up Partner for Creative, Strategic Alliance

By Shirley Halperin
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudio Up, the podcast production studio founded in 2020 by audio innovator Jared Gutstadt, has entered into a creative programming and strategic agreement with SiriusXM which will see the development of new original scripted series and audio entertainment concepts. SiriusXM also leads Audio Up’s $12 million Series B fundraising round, reinforcing its own efforts to gain a toehold into the growing podcast market, which has tripled in audience size since 2017 (according to a recent report commissioned by Cumulus Media and Westwood One).

