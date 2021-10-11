The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Maid'

Netflix‘s three most popular shows at the moment — Squid Game, On My Block, and Maid — could not be any more different. From dark sci-fi to coming-of-age to a drama that’s based on a tragic true story, Netflix’s recent line up of series has proven that the streamer really has it all. Maid, featuring mother/daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, is the latest to land on Netflix, and the limited series really packs a punch. Based on Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, the show will surely make a star out of Qualley, who soars in the lead role. And if you’re looking for more shows featuring Qualley or that focus on the subject motherhood in general, there’s plenty more to watch.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO