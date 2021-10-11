The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Maid'
For the third week in a row, “Squid Game” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The South Korean survival show portrays people in financial straits competing in deadly challenges for the chance to win riches. “Squid Game” is such a sensation that it has reportedly boosted sales of dalgona candy and is on track to be one of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2021.www.huffpost.com
Comments / 0