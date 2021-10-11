CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns’ Owusu-Koramoah released from hospital; MRIs scheduled for Ward, Greedy

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from a Los Angeles-area hospital and cleared to travel after being treated and evaluated for a bruised throat.

Owusu-Koramoah got hurt in the second half of Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium and released Sunday night, according to a team spokesman.

‘The Browns, again, beat themselves’: Former Cleveland player breaks down Sunday’s loss

The second-round draft pick from Notre Dame appeared to get hurt while making a tackle in the first quarter. He struggled getting to the sideline and dropped to one knee while grabbing at his throat area.

Owusu-Koramoah played 68 of 75 defensive snaps. He finished with four tackles and forced a fumble in his most action this season.

FILE – Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) walks onto the field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, file photo. Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from a Los Angeles hospital and cleared to travel after being treated and evaluated for a bruised throat. Owusu-Koramoah got hurt in the second half of Sunday’s, Oct. 10, 2021, 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., according to a team spokesman. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Browns were already missing a few starters and then suffered numerous other injuries in Sunday’s back-and-forth game, which featured seven lead changes and the Chargers scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter.

Starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) was forced out in the second half and was replaced by rookie James Hudson. The Browns played without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who sat out with a nagging ankle injury. Blake Hance started for Wills.

Cleveland’s secondary also took some hits as cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder) got hurt. They were scheduled to undergo MRIs on Monday.

Williams missed all last season with a nerve injury in his shoulder.

Safety M.J. Stewart (hamstring) was also set to undergo tests.

Baker Mayfield talks controversial ref calls in game against Chargers

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow) missed Sunday’s game as well.

The Browns host the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) on Sunday and then have a short turnaround with an Oct. 21 game against the Denver Broncos (3-2).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

