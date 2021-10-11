CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Plainfield School Building Site to be Discussed at Nashua-Plainfield School Board Meeting Tonight

By Mark Pitz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of the site of the former Plainfield school building will be discussed at tonight’s Nashua-Plainfield School Board meeting. Earlier this year, the board voted to demolish the school, which closed three years ago. Starting with the 2018-2019 school year, all of the district’s students have attended classes in Nashua. The building itself was demolished in early September and Superintendent Todd Liechty says school officials want public input on the future of the site.

