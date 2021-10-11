CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mu Variant: 5 things to know

Cover picture for the article(Baptist Health) – If you’ve read news reports about the emergence of the Mu variant of the coronavirus, you might wonder how concerned you need to be. Just what is this coronavirus strain—and is it a potential concern here in the U.S.? Here are some answers to those questions:. Q....

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
The mu variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating through Virginia at a rather high rate, but officials within the state have yet to report on it, The Staunton News Leader reports. Bryan Lewis, a research associate professor at the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute, told The Staunton News Leader...
A return to normal — meaning life without social distancing and masks — seemed within reach at the end of spring. When Spectrum News spoke with Dr. Monica Gandhi in early June, the infectious disease physician was urging schools to consider allowing children to return in the fall sans masks, saying all that was needed was for the adults around them to be vaccinated.
The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to make its way throughout the country, a sign that the variant still has some ways to go before it disappears completely. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said Monday that there are still a couple of months left in the pandemic, especially because of the delta variant.
Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Amid the Delta variant summer surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, some experts warned that the next potential threat was starting to emerge: the SARS-CoV-2 Mu variant. Mu made headlines because its specific mutation meant it could...
LONDON — The World Health Organization on Wednesday issued an official “long COVID” definition in a bid to improve understanding of the persistent health problems that affect some COVID-19 survivors. The United Nations health agency’s International Classification of Diseases now refers to the vexing phenomenon as “post COVID-19 condition,” noting...
Oct. 6, 2021 -- Amid the Delta variant summer surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, some experts warned that the next potential threat was starting to emerge: the Mu variant of the coronavirus. Mu made headlines because its specific mutation meant it could evade vaccine immunity — spiking a...
With so much attention focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to remember that this is the time of year to consider another infectious threat: influenza. While flu viruses can circulate year-round, case numbers tend to begin climbing in October, peaking somewhere between December and February. Penn Today checked in...
No new cases of the Mu strain of COVID have been reported recently, something scientists worried about months ago when they flagged the mutation to keep an eye on it. The strain was expected to be more transmissible than Delta, and was labeled by the WHO as a variant of interest.
(Baptist Health) – The rollout of booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine might naturally raise some questions. Here’s a closer look at some things you might want to know if you’re weighing your options. Q. Who is eligible?. A. Boosters are aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the vaccine...
If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
