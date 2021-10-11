CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

3 women charged with felony maiming after fight at Busch Gardens in August, 2 still wanted

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 11 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Three women have been charged with felony maiming after police say they were involved in a fight at Busch Gardens Williamsburg back in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236L1x_0cNkgAtS00
Pictured left to right: Christine Nicole Howard, Elizabeth G. Marrero and Junika Marionette Dunn (Photo courtesy: James City County Police Department)

23-year-old Christine Nicole Howard, 27-year-old Elizabeth G. Marrero and 30-year-old Junika Marionette Dunn all face charges of assault and battery and felony maiming. Howard and Marrero are from Candler, North Carolina, and Dunn is from New Bern.

Howard and Marrero were still wanted as of Tuesday, October 12, but authorities say Dunn was taken into custody in Craven, North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIL5N_0cNkgAtS00
Junika Dunn’s mugshot (Courtesy of Craven County Sheriff’s Office)

The fight happened around 4:50 p.m. on August 8 near at the Griffon roller coaster. Police say all three suspects fled before officers arrived. One of the victims found at the scene had severe swelling and a laceration near her eye and was taken to the hospital.

Multiple fights have been reported at the park this year, including another on Sept. 11. Police were still looking for several men involved.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call James City County police at 757-566-0112 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

lon lon
11d ago

you can't go nowhere to have fun without somebody trying to kill each other

