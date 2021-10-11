CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Wrongly Convicted Have Another Day In Court In 'The Exonerated' at the Beck Center

By Christine Howey
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes events in the real world inflict serious damage on "issue plays" that once carried a powerful punch. When The Exonerated (now at Beck Center) first opened 20 years ago, playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen had assembled a unique and compelling drama built around six true cases of innocent people—three white, three black, all poor—who had been convicted of murder. They were each eventually exonerated for various reasons but were forever marked by the abuses heaped upon them by the American justice system.

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “The Exonerated” @ Beck Center by Laura Kennelly

The Exonerated, now playing at the Beck, offers an unexpectedly compelling look at the death penalty. Why “unexpectedly?” Because director Colleen Longshaw skillfully avoids yelling at or lecturing to the audience. Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, the docudrama presents true accounts of a half dozen wrongfully convicted individuals on death row. Listening to one speaker and then to the next, we learn about their lives, the crime they were convicted of, and the legal decisions that put them on death row. Given that execution cannot be undone and that eventually they were found innocent, their stories make a strong case for abolishing the death penalty.
THEATER & DANCE
coolcleveland.com

Beck Center Production Explores Death Penalty Injustices

The award-winning 2000 play, The Exonerated, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, ran for more than 600 performances Off-Broadway and was made into a 2005 film. It’s now opening at the Beck Center for the Arts for a nonth-long run. The Exonerated draws attention to how fundamentally flawed the concept...
MOVIES
toledocitypaper.com

Wrongful Convictions Do Occur

Michael Heavey, a retired judge from Seattle, recently traveled to Toledo as a representative of Judges for Justice, a non-profit group dedicated to researching and exposing potential wrongful convictions and, in finding them, working to free the wrongfully imprisoned individuals. Heavey had several meetings with area journalists and lawyers to gain publicity for the cause of Wayne Braddy, Jr. and Karl Willis, two individuals convicted for the 1998 murder of Maurice Purifie and now serving life sentences with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Heavey, retired from the bench in King County, Washington (Seattle) is convinced, based on a number of factors, that Braddy and Willis were wrongfully convicted of a crime they did not commit.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
George Floyd
Person
Beck
KFDA

Seventh Court of Appeals affirms Spielbauer murder conviction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Seventh Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Jeremy Spielbauer for the murder of his ex-wife, Robin Spielbauer. In a news release, Randall County Criminal District Attorney Robert Love said the Court denied his final appellate issue involving a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel.
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Exonerated#Exoneration#American#Blank
rangerreview.com

MT Supreme Court affirms conviction in murder case

An appeal in the case of Todd Carlisle Fisher has resulted in the trial and conviction of a Glendive native being upheld by the Montana Supreme Court, however the fees the defendant was ordered to pay have been struck. Fisher was convicted of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in 2018 for the murder of his father in 2017. In 2019, he was sentenced to the Montana State Prison for 70 years and ordered to pay $25,250 in court costs.
MONTANA STATE
WLNS

State’s top court looking at convictions in porch shooting

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court this week is revisiting the case of a young woman who was killed while pounding on a door before dawn in suburban Detroit. The result could lead to a new sentencing hearing for Ted Wafer, who has been in prison since his conviction in 2014. Wafer, now 62, was sentenced […]
DETROIT, MI
cleveland19.com

Wrongful Conviction Day rally outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wrongful Conviction Day will be marked with a rally outside the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Wrongful Conviction Day happens each year on Oct. 2. Guest speakers will include Laurese Glover, one of the members of the “East Cleveland Three,” a group of teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of a 1995 murder.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvlt.tv

Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From his prison typewriter, William Wooden filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to hear his case. On Monday, it will. Wooden is a convicted felon but he argues he’s facing extra jail time because of an unjust sentence enhancement. One night in 1997, Wooden broke...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Gazette

Letecia Stauch will stand trial for murder, judge rules

Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman charged with killing her 11-year-old stepson last year, will stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Thursday. Letecia Stauch hearing: Blood stains from Gannon Stauch's bedroom among evidence presented. District Judge Gregory Werner ruled there was enough evidence for her to stand trial...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

'We made a terrible mistake': Juror claims she believes man, 37, convicted of killing his mother and burning her body in her bedroom when he was 14 is INNOCENT as lawyers ask Missouri's high court to free him

More than 22 years into Michael Politte's life sentence for the murder of his mother, of which he was convicted at age 14, a juror who helped put him in prison has now come out claiming he was innocent and should be freed. 'If I had known then what I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Parkland Survivor David Hogg On Potential Guilty Plea: ‘It’s Horrific That Our Community Has To Continue Going Through This’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parkland survivors want justice, but also focus to stay on gun violence. One of the leading voices to advocate for change has been David Hogg, who helped found March for Our Lives. He spoke with CBS 4 Friday afternoon from Harvard, where he’s currently a student. We asked Hogg, what he thinks of a potential plea deal coming next week. “It’s horrific that our community has to continue going through this. I have to have friends reaching out to me, you know, that should just all students right now, and just young people focused on growing our professional careers...
PARKLAND, FL
The Conversation U.S.

Tsarnaev Supreme Court appeal: Do unbiased jurors exist in an age of social media?

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument on Oct. 13, 2021, in the case of Dzokhar Tsarnaev, the lone surviving Boston Marathon bomber. While much of the news coverage has focused on whether the court will uphold the death penalty for Tsarnaev, the case also presents a fundamental question for this era: Is it possible to find unbiased citizens to serve on a jury in high-profile cases during an age of ubiquitous social media? This aspect of the case focuses on the “voir dire” process, which employs a French term that roughly translates to “speak the truth.” Voir dire occurs prior...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy