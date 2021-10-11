The Wrongly Convicted Have Another Day In Court In 'The Exonerated' at the Beck Center
Sometimes events in the real world inflict serious damage on "issue plays" that once carried a powerful punch. When The Exonerated (now at Beck Center) first opened 20 years ago, playwrights Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen had assembled a unique and compelling drama built around six true cases of innocent people—three white, three black, all poor—who had been convicted of murder. They were each eventually exonerated for various reasons but were forever marked by the abuses heaped upon them by the American justice system.www.clevescene.com
