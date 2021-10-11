The Wrongly Convicted Have Another Day In Court In 'The Exonerated' at the Beck Center

The Exonerated, now playing at the Beck, offers an unexpectedly compelling look at the death penalty. Why “unexpectedly?” Because director Colleen Longshaw skillfully avoids yelling at or lecturing to the audience. Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, the docudrama presents true accounts of a half dozen wrongfully convicted individuals on death row. Listening to one speaker and then to the next, we learn about their lives, the crime they were convicted of, and the legal decisions that put them on death row. Given that execution cannot be undone and that eventually they were found innocent, their stories make a strong case for abolishing the death penalty.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO