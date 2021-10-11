CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Real Hot Girl Ish: Megan Thee Stallion Slams Texas’ Controversial Abortion Bill At Austin City Limits

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnQwO_0cNkfsKH00

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against the controversial abortion bill in her home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iieDq_0cNkfsKH00

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

It’s no secret how much pride Meg has for her hometown of Houston, so it’s only right she speak out against the insane constraints the legislators are putting on the bodies of the women who live there.

Texas’ controversial abortion bill prohibits women who are more than six weeks pregnant from terminating their pregnancy–an extremely short timeframe in which a lot of women don’t even know they’re pregnant yet. After the bill was upheld and reinstated by an appeals court this week, Megan Thee Stallion used her performance at the Austin City Limits festival to speak out against the bill and show support for her fellow Texans.

“This middle finger is also to these muthaf***in’ men that want to tell us what the f**k to do with our body,” she told the ACL festival crowd during her set, according to local news station KXAN . “Cuz how the f**k you gonna tell me what to do with my muthaf***in’ body? Drop that s**t.”

She went on to post further about the cause on Instagram after her performance, adding a way for her fans to take part in putting a stop to the abortion ban.

“ Y’all know I’m a Texas girl and we deserve better! 🧡,” she wrote. “Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures — I’m speaking up. Take action today and text ACCESS to 22422. #BansOffOurBodies.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

That’s right, Meg! One of the most prominent names in Houston speaking out against this bill could have a lasting impact, and hopefully, more artists from the state do the same.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
POPSUGAR

We're Ready to Sink Our Teeth Into These Photos of Megan Thee Stallion's Vampiric Red Curls

Megan Thee Stallion doesn't play around when it comes to Halloween. Her bone-chilling X-ray manicure and blood-red coffin nails already gave us all the inspiration we need for our next visit to the nail salon, but her latest Instagram post has us completely rethinking our Halloween hairstyles. On Oct. 12, Megan debuted a new set of bangs and voluminous red curls that rained down her shoulders like a scarlet waterfall, and this modern-day take on the vampire aesthetic has us hypnotized. (We'll need her stylist's number ASAP, please).
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Launched a Nike Core and Lower Body Program, So Get Ready to Pop a Squat

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
WORKOUTS
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Draws Criticism from Kodak Black and Producer

The talent feud between Kodak Black and Megan Thee Stallion continued this week with both Kodak Black and his producer calling Megan’s talent and creativity into question. The mini-feud started a few months ago when during an interview with DJ Akademiks for the Off The Record podcast, Kodak hinted that Megan stole the “drive the boast” movement from him and never properly credited him.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and More Tapped for 10-Date Jingle Ball Tour

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, and more will be performing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this November and December.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Food Network

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Own Popeyes Hot Sauce

Popeyes is not shy about getting attention – their spicy chicken sandwich literally caused brawls at restaurant locations a few years ago – and their latest news is sure to heat things up even further. The chicken chain is teaming up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion to launch a new...
RESTAURANTS
Harper's Bazaar

Megan thee Stallion Speaks Out Against the Texas Abortion Ban

Megan thee Stallion has spoken out in favor of abortion rights. The rapper and Houston native posted a statement to her Instagram account opposing the Texas abortion ban. The state passed the nation's most restrictive abortion ban last month, prohibiting the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, around six weeks into pregnancy, which is before women typically know that they are pregnant.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City Limits#Abortion#Texans#Acl#Kxan
KVUE

'Austin is lit' | Texas native Megan Thee Stallion commands the stage at ACL Fest 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — Some people are born to be looked at. Megan Thee Stallion is one of those people – and no one knows better than her. Before she takes the stage, a montage of videos of herself plays on screen. Her stage look is hot pink hot pants, a corset, a shirt with "stallion" emblazoned across it and sneakers. Every time she turns around to twerk, the crowd goes wild. They know what she knows.
TEXAS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate again?

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have hinted at doing another collaboration. The K-Pop septet - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - recently joined forces on a remix of megahit 'Butter', and they've already discussed hitting the studio again in the future. In a conversation captured in...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
thisis50.com

Megan Thee Stallion Turns Into Hot Girl Meg While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy Award winner, philanthropist, and bonafide spice lover: She’s got her very own hot sauce—the limited-edition Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce—launching at Popeyes on October 19. But how is she with super spicy food? Find out as Hot Girl Meg takes on the wings of death and discusses her love of anime, the time Cardi B brought a 120-pound albino python to set, and the major keys to a great freak anthem.
TV & VIDEOS
95.5 KLAQ

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy