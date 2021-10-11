Is the Nestig Crib as Perfect as They Say? One Desperate-for-Sleep Mama Tests It Out
Sleep is exactly one third of the predictable newborn baby cycle: Eat. Sleep. Poop. Repeat. So agonizing over where and on what my LO was going to sleep felt justified. If I had to guess, I’d say I spent multiple days worth of hours researching safe sleep and then the bassinets and cribs that fit the bill. There were mesh ones, mini ones, rocking ones and portable ones. And then there was Nestig.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0