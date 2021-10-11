Blood shortage at American Red Cross; lowest post-summer level in 6 years

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The American Red Cross has an emergency blood and platelet shortage making the blood supply drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

According to a release, the organization says blood donor turnout decreased by about 10 percent at the end of summer.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients this fall as hospital demand for blood is high.

What’s in it for you? Besides the satisfaction of helping others, anyone who donates will get a $5 e-gift card to a business of their choice. Anyone who donates during Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.

To make an appointment, you can use the Red Cross Blood Donor App , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767) or click here .

