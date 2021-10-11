Ben Simmons reporting to Sixers soon?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing.

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Could Ben Simmons be reporting to the #Sixers later this week? bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/Yk4M1P6pwT – 2:26 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ben Simmons returning to the team situation is funnier than it should be because the conversation would normally shift to how his return is going to affect Maxey’s growth/chemistry with the starters, but Doc is like: did you see that Shake Milton iso? – 1:54 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Joel Embiid seeing Ben Simmons in Sixers training camp pic.twitter.com/cD5fCO8PR6 – 1:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA source: #Sixers are optimistic that Ben Simmons will report ‘in the near future’ – 1:03 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

I’m sure 76ers fans will welcome Ben Simmons back with open arms. Such a warm and forgiving group – 12:26 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to multiple reports, talks are progressing between the #76ers & Ben Simmons for him to return to Philadelphia as early as this week.

🔊@Sam Mitchell explains what Ben Simmons needs to do if and when he returns to the team #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/TqR9vK2zOu – 12:23 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI #Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:17 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

As reports of a possible Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia begin, here is a look at what it’s like inside one of these standoffs, with ⁦@Kelly Iko⁩.

Said one exec who has lived it: “You can’t have the player show up if he’s not all in.” theathletic.com/2850579/2021/1… – 12:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz makes his case to Ben Simmons to return to the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/fur… via @SixersWire – 12:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons approaching return to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/11/rep… – 12:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Ben Simmons if he returns to the Philadelphia 76ers. (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Pyasc9UVhx – 11:45 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Philly is asking too much for Ben Simmons, and Ben Simmons apparently just woke up and is not willing to stomach losing $245K per game.

Let’s move it along here and stop overanalyzing things. – 11:43 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz continues to say that he would love to have Ben Simmons back on the floor. He added that he knows him very well on and off the floor. #Sixers – 11:38 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on talks progressing toward All-Star Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia — as soon as this week: es.pn/3FyqwcN – 11:37 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A Ben Simmons return appears closer than ever, as the league’s preeminent soap opera marches on phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 11:37 AM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers last night pic.twitter.com/nJCK4tepeV – 11:23 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Discussions are ongoing between Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul to bring Ben Simmons back

sportando.basketball/en/discussions… – 11:18 AM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Sixers without Ben Simmons vs. Sixers with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/pKbcMQqRYK – 11:15 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Ben Simmons closer to returning to the Sixers but still looking for a trade

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:14 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Ben Simmons is a gutless coward, who is going to report because of the only thing he cares about. Money. – 11:07 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Sixers and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have made progress toward a resolution to bring Ben Simmons back to Philly, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team will continue looking for trade opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Cv8432wFhF – 11:01 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

There are five teams that have “consistently registered interest” in Ben Simmons, according to @Marc Stein.

Those teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers: basketballnews.com/stories/wolves… – 10:58 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Turns out Ben Simmons didn’t want to lose millions over having his feelings hurt. – 10:55 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

A Ben Simmons return was/is inevitable. The Sixers simply aren’t going too deal him before seeing what the market looks like in the next few months. And Simmons is losing seven-figures nearly every week. The question is — will his teammates welcome Simmons back? – 10:52 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hard to imagine Ben Simmons returning to the 76ers is best for anyone. I can’t see this going well. – 10:49 AM

Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. – 10:48 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Ben Simmons reportedly “would have no problem going to Sacramento” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/10/ben… – 10:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ players Seth Curry (rest), Tobias Harris (right knee soreness), Shake Milton (right ankle sprain), Grant Riller (right knee surgery), Ben Simmons (not with team) and Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder soreness) will not play vs. #Nets tomorrow. – 7:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Along with Milton, Philadelphia will be missing Seth Curry(rest), Tobias Harris(right knee soreness), Grant Riller(right knee surgery), Ben Simmons(NWT), and Matisse Thybulle(right shoulder soreness) tomorrow against the Nets #Sixers – 5:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I have this nagging feeling that the Kyrie situation is going to play out like this:

– Nets decide they aren’t letting Kyrie play part time.

– Reality of not playing sets in. Kyrie opens up to a trade.

– Kyrie traded for Ben Simmons.

It’s just a feeling, nothing more. – 3:20 PM

Keith Pompey: As expected, Ben Simmons just put his Moorestown house on the market, according to sources. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / October 11, 2021

Keith Pompey: #Sixers guard @FurkanKorkmaz talks about the possibility on Ben Simmons returning to the team in the near future. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / October 11, 2021

Simmons could soon speak directly with team officials, something he hasn’t done directly since a late August meeting in Los Angeles when he reiterated his desire to be traded, sources told ESPN. He has become more open to the possibility of ending his time away from the team and reporting to Philadelphia, which has been a focus of continuing talks between Paul and the organization, sources said. -via ESPN / October 11, 2021