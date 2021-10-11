Major Update On Juju Smith-Schuster's Injury Status: Report

Photo: Getty Images

UPDATE:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport .

Sources intitally told Rapoport that Smith-Schuster underwent a "successful" surgical procedure on his injured right shoulder, however, Rapoport later clarified that Smith-Schuster is still scheduled to undergo surgery following an MRI on Sunday (October 10) night.

" #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced last night after a dislocation that can often result in a labral tear," Rapoport tweeted. "He was examined and had an MRI last night, at which point the decision was made that he needed surgery."

Rapoport's confirmation comes hours after he initially reported Smith-Schuster was expected to be placed on injured reserve and could miss the remainder of the season after receiving treatment at a hospital for "a potential serious injury" and was scheduled to undergo more tests on Monday (October 11).

“No one has been specific and firm about his timeline, but I’m told injured reserve is the likelihood and season-ending is possible,” Rapoport said during an appearance on NFL Network 's Good Morning Football show.

Smith-Schuster's injury occurred with 5:47 left in the second quarter after he was tackled by Kareem Jackson on a 3-yard end-around run.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver was seen screaming in pain as team trainers examined his right arm and shoulder on the sideline before taking him to the locker room.

Smith-Schuster had previously experienced bruised ribs after the Steelers' September 27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

The 24-year-old has 15 receptions for 129 yards through his first five games.

Smith-Schuster opted to return to the Steelers as a free agent in March after signing a one-year, $8 million contract.

Pittsburgh's wide receiver group is already dealing with injuries to Diontae Johnson (knee), Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) -- who was inactive for Sunday's game -- through their first five games.