Any Disney collector with a love of vintage-style merchandise should make a beeline for Amazon to purchase their own set of Babes in Toyland Toy Soldier Plushes – the next installment in the Disney Treasures from the Vault merchandise collection. Even if you have not seen the classic Babes in Toyland film (Disney’s first live-action musical), these precious characters may seen familiar if you have ever visited Disney Parks during the Holiday season. A band of Toy Soldiers march as part of the Christmas parade! This nostalgic set is one that I am personally interested in and am thrilled to share the details with you. Here we go!

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO