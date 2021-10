Photo courtesy of Unsplash. After (checks exploding watch)… Good lord, like two years of waiting, I finally got to see James Bond in No Time to Die in an honest to God movie theater. Even ignoring just how much this movie has been absolutely railroaded by Covid-19 related delays, it was about time we got Bond back. And while reviews have proven somewhat divisive, I find it only appropriate that Daniel Craig as James Bond heroically rushes in to see that No Time to Die is on track to be not only the highest international opening weekend for the Box Office since the beginning of the pandemic, but the all time October record, virus or not. Atta boy James.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO