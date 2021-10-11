CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman followed into Brooklyn building, sexually assaulted at knifepoint: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are investigating after a woman was followed into her apartment building then sexually assaulted her at knifepoint, early Monday morning, according to officials.

At around 4:45 a.m. the 26-year-old woman was entering her building near the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Kosciuszko Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when the suspect entered behind her sexually assaulted her, the NYPD said.

The suspect fled the building in an. unknown direction.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s with a beard, standing around 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a Yankees cap with neon green lettering, a navy blue shirt, and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

