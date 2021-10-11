Defenseman Erik Gustafsson returns to Blackhawks on 1-year deal

(670 The Score) Defenseman Erik Gustafsson has returned to the Blackhawks on a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

His contract carries a $800,000 salary cap hit in the 2021-’22 season. Gustafsson, 29, played his first four NHL seasons (2015-’20) in Chicago before being traded to Calgary in February 2020.

He then played for Philadelphia and Montreal last season, recording 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 29 games. He appeared in 16 playoff games as the Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final.

Gustafsson had a career year in 2018-'19, when he recorded 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in 79 games with the Blackhawks.