Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors Preseason vs. Rockets

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
 4 days ago

The Toronto Raptors will return home Monday night to take on the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Scottie Barnes vs. Jalen Green. It never seemed as though the Raptors really had a chance to move up to No. 2 in the draft, but it'll be fun to see two of the league's most highly-touted rookies go at one another. I'd expect Barnes to spend a considerable amount of time covering Green, one of the most offensively explosive rookies we've seen in a while.
  • Once again, keep an eye on the rotation. Malachi Flynn jumped Dalano Banton the other night, but a lacklustre performance from the sophomore could see that flip back. Considering it's a back-to-back, the Raptors may also give some of the partially guaranteed guys some earlier playing time.
  • With Khem Birch out of Health & Safety Protocols, keep an eye on how he looks and the center rotation. Freddie Gillespie's minutes might disappear and it'll be interesting to see if Precious Achiuwa has eclipsed Birch or is at least on the verge of overtaking the veteran big for the starting spot.

Where to Watch

TSN4 will be broadcasting the game.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, and Yuta Watanabe. Birch, as previously mentioned, is out of Health & Safety Protocols.

For the Rockets, Eric Gordon is doubtful, Jae'Sean Tate is probable, and John Wall is out awaiting a trade.

Betting Odds

The Raptors can be found anywhere from -2.5 to -3 point favorites. The total for the game is 223.5.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

