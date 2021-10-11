Can You Really Get the Benefits of a Ceramic Watch for $80?
The '80s are back, and there's no watch more representative of that decade than a plastic Swatch. The new 1984 Reloaded collection pays tribute to the era with reissues featuring bright, clashy colors and geometric shapes, but made to feel very 2020s with the use of an innovative material and "sustainability" messaging: The collection uses Swatch's still new Bioceramic, adding technical interest (and possibly practical benefits) to some fun, retro looks.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0