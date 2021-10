UTSA (-18.5) Last meeting: UTSA 31, Rice 27 — October 19, 2019. A spotless résumé remains in the works for the UTSA Roadrunners. While many unbeaten teams took a hit last Saturday, UTSA staved off an explosive WKU offense to preserve its unbeaten record and jump to 2-0 in C-USA competition. The Roadrunners won’t be the only Texas-based team entering the Alamodome with a perfect conference record this Saturday. An upset-minded Rice team is coming off a bye week after collecting consecutive wins to follow an 0-3 start. Dropping five consecutive matchups in this series, the Owls search for their first win over UTSA since 2014.

