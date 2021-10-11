The Ford Bronco Sasquatch With a Stick Shift Officially Arrives Next Year
When designing it for its 2021 reveal, Ford whipped up two seriously cool and unique off-road features for the new Bronco. One was the new seven-speed manual transmission, which has a special low-speed crawler gear below first; yhe other was the Sasquatch package, offering 35-inch tires, higher-performance Bilstein shocks, high-clearance fenders and front and rear locking differentials. But there was one slight problem: you couldn't get both on the same vehicle.www.gearpatrol.com
