The Ford Bronco Sasquatch With a Stick Shift Officially Arrives Next Year

The ford bronco is a big deal, with the drama and delays about getting it to owners only adding to the collective hunger for all things Bronco. That's why we're getting our hands on every variation we can and testing each one. We started with a 2021 ford bronco Outer Banks, a four-door model equipped with the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic—and notably not equipped with the Sasquatch package—which was not a bad introduction to Ford's highly anticipated SUV. But we want more, and so do you. That's why we snagged the sort of Bronco an enthusiast on a budget might be slobbering over: a more basic two-door equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO