My favorite time of year is here! Spooky, scary, and whimsical Halloween decor has begun lining local neighborhoods, and I am thrilled!. With that in mind, I'd like to invite our readers and listeners to submit a photo of your own outdoor Halloween decor for your chance to win some fun prizes! We will choose our favorite during our upcoming Hallow-Week. At the bottom of this post you will find a submission form.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO