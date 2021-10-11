11 Best Small Pets for Kids in 2021

It’s not often that pets return from a visit to the groomer more relaxed than when they arrived. Getting groomed is often stressful for animals, because visits usually involve being locked in unfamiliar cages, being touched all over by unfamiliar people and being inundated with unfamiliar sights and smells. But with Blue Ribbon Grooming (330 Selma Avenue; 314-968-5566), your pet leaves the groomer feeling as pretty and happy as you do when you’re leaving the salon. The woman who runs the small family business, Ginny Blakemore, is a legit pet whisperer. She knows how to approach an animal just right, ensuring your pet will be at ease even while experiencing potentially scary things like having its nails cut or trimming around its eyes. Blakemore has been in the grooming game for decades, and with that experience comes a great deal of wisdom and care. —Jaime Lees.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO