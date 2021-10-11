Wake up the coffee bar

Fall brings out our love for warm drinks, as iced coffees are traded in for a hot cup of java. Elevate your style at home with a coffee bar that has plenty of personality. The sound of coffee being made, the smell of it wafting through the house, the warmth of coffee in our hands — all our senses are engaged at home with the daily ritual of making coffee. First thing in the morning or an early afternoon pick-me-up is an often-cherished part of the day, so why not create a coffee bar at home that makes a statement? Here are nine coffee bar details that will bring your morning cup of joe to a whole new level.