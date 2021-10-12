How Alcohol Is Linked to a Higher Risk for Gun Suicide

Fewer Americans reported being victimized by guns last year. Does that mean there were fewer gun crimes? The drop was consistent with declines in every category of crime captured in the newly released 2020 National Crime Victimization Survey. Unlike FBI crime figures, this survey of U.S. crime victims includes incidents that weren’t reported to police, though it notably excludes homicides. The survey found that gun victimizations — defined as violent offenses where perpetrators possessed, showed, or used firearms — dropped by 27 percent from 2019 to 2020. In 60.6 percent of those gun victimizations (212,470 cases), victims said they reported incidents to police, just slightly higher than the 60.3 percent who reported in 2019. Declines with asterisks: The NCVS changed its methodology last year due to pandemic disruption, leading to a temporary suspension of in-person interviews just as violence was spiking last summer. And a number of crime analysts wondered about the veracity of the final results. As criminologist Jeff Asher noted on Twitter: “The lack of national shooting data makes it virtually impossible to say much about national gun violence trends with confidence other than that murder went up a ton.” Moreover, while there were fewer incidents of all crime in the NCVS, intimate partner violence was one area where people reported fewer of those cases to the police — from 58.4 percent of cases in 2019 to 41.4 percent last year. A different picture: Last month, the FBI’s final 2020 numbers based on voluntary police reporting saw a rise in violent crimes, including a historic 29-percent rise in murder, and declines in most other crimes.

