Dog The Bounty Hunter Returns Home From Brian Laundrie Search

 4 days ago
Dog the Bounty Hunter has apparently returned home to Colorado from the Brian Laundrie search to “handle some business.” Daughter Lyssa Chapman has confirmed that Dog plans to head back out on the run for Laundrie and he has not given up just yet.

“Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. ( Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon) We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will,” Lyssa tweeted out.

Dog returns home from the Brian Laundrie search that never seems to end

Dog apparently injured his ankle while in Florida and headed back home to assess the injury with his doctor. While there seems to be no additional details regarding the injury, it doesn’t seem that Dog has sustained any major damage there. We’ll likely have to wait for more information on Dog’s condition, in addition to how the search for Laundrie is going.

While Lyssa is backing up her father 100 percent, not all of his daughters are on board with the search. Daughter Cecily has called the search a “publicity stunt.” She adds, “He needs to back off and let the FBI handle it.”

Duane "Dog" Chapman at "How It Went Down" Premiere, Writers Guild of America Theater, Beverly Hills, Calif., 09-16-03

Dog has been searching for Laundrie for the last few weeks, following up on numerous leads that allegedly contain real evidence of Laundrie’s presence. The latest break in the case is a hiker apparently believes he spoke with Laundrie and is “99.99% sure” that it was him.

Scott Younger
4d ago

Because the FBI sent him packin to keep him out of the way and he doesn't have a valid bounty hunters license anymore

CoLinda Andrews
4d ago

hurt ankle really your suppose to be a Bounty Hunter... lol. its because Florida has a $3.5. million dollars law suit on him. An now they say he hurt his ankle an had to go back home..... There is a lot more to this but yeah. He is not who you think he is!!!!

Albert Ayers
4d ago

oh 14 the little doggy hurt his ankle running around his high heels she go put some ice on it and take some Tylenol and put down that pipe and stop smoking because he's looking really really bad

