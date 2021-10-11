Dua Lipa has fish and chips to cure a hangover

Dua Lipa has revealed that fish and chips is her hangover cure. The 'Levitating' hitmaker took to Instagram stories to share a snap of the British staple. She captioned a picture of her fish and chips - which were served with mushy peas and tartare sauce - with the words "hangover cure", styled in white lowercase.
Adele has "cut out" drinking booze as she prepares for her music comeback. The 33-year-old Grammy-winner loves a tipple, revealing one of her favourites is an Aperol Spritz, but she's been good with her alcohol intake as she gears up to release her eagerly-awaited single, 'Easy on Me', on Friday (15.10.21).
Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
The OutDaughtered family was recently booed! They took to social media to let fans know what happened to the quints, and fans are pretty confused. After all, fans think that the whole Busby family is loveable, and they don’t know why anyone would boo them. So, what exactly is going on here, and what do the Busbys mean when they say they got booed?
Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins is going to be a momma — and she’s already five months pregnant!. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant spoke with Women’s Health on Monday to share the amazing news and reveal how she and her husband Jeezy got to this point. First off, the 42-year-old gushed:
Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are officially a family of four. On Thursday, the *NSYNC member happily revealed that their twins have finally arrived. “The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now,” Lance, 42, celebrated on Instagram, posting photos of the birth certificates. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot.”
Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more.
With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full...
Veteran actress Tisha Campbell is calling a company to task for selling Martin and House Party branded merchandise featuring her face without her or the permission of the movie and long-running sitcom. If you’re one of Campbell’s two million Instagram followers, you know she often shares candid moments captured on...
Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains.
For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
Regina King showed off a bolder side to her style as she promoted her new film, “The Harder They Fall,” this week.
The leading actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut one of her edgiest looks to date during a press event, modeling a full Versace ensemble for the occasion. The outfit started off casually in a black turtleneck sweater and a printed coat but took a dramatic turn with the addition of mini boy shorts from the Italian luxury house.
The same linear monogram pattern from King’s jacket and bottoms was repeated once more in a final statement piece: thigh-high...
Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.
Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
New brows, who dis? Amelia Gray Hamlin’s modeling career is in full force, but before hitting her most recent runway, she had to undergo quite the beauty treatment. Before walking in the Richard Quinn fashion show on Tuesday, September 21, the 20-year-old model had to sit down in the beauty chair and get her brows bleached until they were barely there.
When Florida rapper Jackboy was thinking about what to get his mother for Christmas last year, he had a couple of things in mind. Either he would get her a Richard Mille watch, or a new home. He ended up choosing the latter, explaining his choice during his recent interview with Joshua Robinson for HNHH's On The Come Up.
