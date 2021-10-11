CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raw Fury Sets First-Look Deal With dj2 Entertainment for Film, Television Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the terms of the deal, dj2 will get the first opportunity to develop film and TV projects based on Raw Fury games. The publisher’s catalog currently includes hit titles like “Call of the Sea,” “Dandara,” “Signifer,” and “Norco.”. More from Variety. 'Disco Elysium' TV Series Adaptation in the Works...

www.seattlepi.com

Related
seattlepi.com

Ji.hlava Film Festival Boosts Slate, Streamlines Sections for 25th Anniversary Edition

Marking its 25th edition later this month, the Czech Republic’s Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Film Festival will celebrate its silver anniversary with an expanded slate, a streamlined number of sections and pointed focus on renewal and wellbeing. As it runs from Oct. 26-31, this year’s in-person edition will screen 300 films, including 54 world premieres spread out across five competitive sections.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Shorts International Pacts With Rakuten TV for European Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, has struck a deal with Rakuten TV to roll out the Shorts and Cortos channels across Europe. The free-to-view advertising supported short film channels will initially be available in the U.K., Italy, Spain and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices.
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

Ex-Sony Music Australia Chief Denis Handlin Stripped of ARIA 'Icon' Award Following Revelations

Disgraced Sony Music Australia boss Denis Handlin has had his ‘Icon’ award revoked by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), it was reported today. Once the most powerful man in the Australian music industry, Handlin left the company abruptly in June following a number of allegations regarding his conduct and the “toxic” culture he had presided over. He had been at Sony Music Australia for almost 40 years and was Sony Music’s longest-serving employee globally.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Banijay-Sold Canneseries Winner 'Countrymen' Broken Down by Writer-Director Izer Aliu

One of the top winners announced on Wednesday night at Canneseries was the Banijay-Rights-sold “Countrymen,” from Norwegian pubcaster NRK in co-production with Rubicon and Arte France. The show took home two awards, one for performance for its whole cast, and a High-School Best Series Prize, voted by students from local...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Sky Greenlights 'Call My Agent' Italian Remake, Thriller Series 'Europa' From 'Downfall's' Oliver Hirschbiegel (EXCLUSIVE)

European pay-TV platform Sky will unveil an Italian adaptation of French hit series “Call My Agent,” and thriller series “Europa,” directed by German filmmaker Oliver Hirschbiegel, who helmed the Oscar-nominated “Downfall,” at an event Friday at the Rome MIA Market. The Italian “Call My Agent” remake is being produced by...
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

ViacomCBS International Partners With Italy's Minerva on 'Miss Fallaci Takes America' TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS International Studios and Italy’s expanding Minerva Pictures have teamed up on “Miss Fallaci Takes America, a high-profile TV series about the 1958 journey to the U.S. of iconic Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci. The show, which is the first Italian original produced for Paramount Plus, will portray Fallaci’s early years...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Patricia Clarkson, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series 'Gray' (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Vivendi Takes Stake in 'Legends of the Pharaohs' Producer Pernel Media - Global Bulletin

Media group Vivendi has acquired a stake in France and U.K. headquartered Pernel Media, the independent production company behind “Legends of the Pharaohs,” “The Real War of Thrones,” “Wheeler Dealers France,” “Attila’s Forbidden Tomb” and “Ancient Superstructures. Pernel will remain an autonomous entity led by Samuel Kissous and will keep...
BUSINESS
Screendaily

First look of CMG AFM sales title ‘The Walk’ as key team boards (exclusive)

Heading into AFM Cinema Management Group (CMG) has announced that Mooncusser Filmworks has hired African American composer Robert ToTeras and brought on Captain Marvel composer Pinar Toprak as co-producer for its racially charged drama The Walk starring Justin Chatwin, Terrence Howard and Jeremy Piven. Daniel Adams directs the project inspired...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

French Sci-Fi Movie 'Paul W.R.'s Last Journey' Sells to North America, U.K. & Other Key Markets For Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

Romain Quirot’s “Paul W.R.’s Last Journey,” an ambitious film mixing science fiction with an ecological tale, has been sold by Kinology to major distributors, including Samuel Goldwyn Films in North America. Represented in international markets by Kinology, the high-concept French-language movie has also been acquired by Altitude in the U.K.,...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Amazon's 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Series Fails to Add Anything New to the Slasher Genre: TV Review

The timing is ripe for an all-new version of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” to be revived: The 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Philippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was a contemporary piece with the original Neve Campbell-led “Scream,” which is soon returning with a much-hyped new sequel-slash-reboot movie, and slasher pop culture is now at a perfect millennial nostalgia touchpoint. However, unlike January’s upcoming “Scream,” Amazon’s eight-episode “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series isn’t also a continuation of the original series (including the 1998 sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”), despite the recent passing of the torch from the original cast. Instead, writer and executive producer Sara Goodman has created a whole other loose adaptation of the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name.
TV SERIES
Screendaily

Samuel Goldwyn Films catches ‘The Last Bus’ for the US (exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired US rights to Gillies McKinnon’s The Last Bus starring Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan from UK sales outfit Celsius Entertainment. The film has just screened at the Bari International Film Festival, run by ex-Venice chief Felice Laudadio earlier this month. Spall picked up the international award for best leading actor at the event.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

'Lamb' Star Noomi Rapace Jokes About Possible Sequel: 'Maybe the Next One Is My Head on a Sheep'

Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason star in Valdimar Jóhannsson’s A24 drama “Lamb” as a couple, Maria and Ingvar, who live on a remote farm in Iceland and discover that one of their sheep has given birth to a lamb that is half human. The two decide to raise the half-lamb half-human creature as their own child. Their life is disrupted when Ingvar’s brother Pétur (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) unexpectedly shows up at their door.
MOVIES
WTKR News 3

Movies and shows leaving Netflix in November

With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Abramorama Partners with Imperative Entertainment to Release ‘To What Remains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abramorama is partnering with Imperative Entertainment for the nationwide release of the upcoming documentary “To What Remains.” After a world premiere on Nov. 11 at AFI Fest, the film will hit theaters in early December, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.  “To What Remains” tells the story of Project Recover, a team of scientists, historians and military veterans who search the globe for the remains of more than 80,000 Americans missing in action (MIA) since World War II with the aim of offering closure to their families. The documentary spans from archival footage of wreckage on the...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety’s 10 Animators to Watch and Creative Impact in Animation Honorees to Be Celebrated at Virtual Event

Variety will celebrate its seventh annual 10 Animators to Watch with a virtual event on Oct. 19 in partnership with Nickelodeon. The event will also honor Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller with the annual Creative Impact in Animation Award. Lord and Miller have spent their careers pushing boundaries to find new ways of telling unique visual stories and are responsible for some of animation’s biggest franchises, including “The Lego Movie” and Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” This year they produced “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” which was released on Netflix in production with Sony Pictures Animation. Guests will...
ENTERTAINMENT

