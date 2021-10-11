Raw Fury Sets First-Look Deal With dj2 Entertainment for Film, Television Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

The timing is ripe for an all-new version of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” to be revived: The 1997 film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Philippe, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was a contemporary piece with the original Neve Campbell-led “Scream,” which is soon returning with a much-hyped new sequel-slash-reboot movie, and slasher pop culture is now at a perfect millennial nostalgia touchpoint. However, unlike January’s upcoming “Scream,” Amazon’s eight-episode “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series isn’t also a continuation of the original series (including the 1998 sequel “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”), despite the recent passing of the torch from the original cast. Instead, writer and executive producer Sara Goodman has created a whole other loose adaptation of the 1973 Lois Duncan novel of the same name.

