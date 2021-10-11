WR Bryan Robinson enters transfer portal
The Florida State Seminoles are riding high, finding themselves on a two-game win streak and entering their bye week with new-found confidence. One member of the team will no longer be riding with the ‘Noles, however. Wide receiver Bryan Robinson, one of the highest rated recruits from the Class of 2020, has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal to seek a fresh start elsewhere. The 6’1”, 207 pound redshirt freshman is “no longer part of the program,” a Florida State spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning.www.tomahawknation.com
