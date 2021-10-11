CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Offer Third Set, Debut Vampire Weekend Cover

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoose headlined a sold-out two-night run at New York’s Terminal 5 over the weekend. The shows marked the band’s first public performances in the Big Apple since before the pandemic, though the quintet did stream their annual Goosemas event from the top of a building in Rockefeller Center this past December.

Vampires Everywhere Cover The Weeknd's 'The Hills'

Vampires Everywhere have shared a video for their cover of The Weeknd's hit "The Hills", to celebrate the release of their new EP, "The Awakening". Frontman Michael Vampire had this to say, "It's absolutely insane to me that I'm releasing another piece of work under the Vampires Everywhere moniker! It's such an amazing feeling bringing this band back full circle and bringing it back strong.
Goose Opens Fall Tour In NYC With Original, Cover Debuts [Photos/Video]

Playing in exponentially bigger rooms with each new visit in cities from coast to coast, the excitement surrounding Goose, an indie-jam band from Norwalk, CT, is unparalleled. Take New York City for example, where Goose rose from the Mercury Lounge (capacity 250) in October 2019 and the Bowery Ballroom (575) in January 2020 straight to a Rockerfeller Center rooftop in December 2020 where they live streamed Goosemas VII to over 50,000 viewers nationwide. {This year’s three-set Goosemas show will be played in front of nearly 10,000 fans at Mohegan Sun Arena in their home state of CT!}
RINI Offers Soulful Sounds On Debut Project "Constellations"

RINI has been making waves with his brand of soulful r&b that is filled with great vibes and solid melodies. The Fall is upon us which is the perfect season for r&b, and RINI has opted to take full advantage of this. After teasing fans with numerous singles, he has now arrived with a full-length project called Constellations which just so happens to have 12 tracks and two features from the likes of Wale and Maeta.
Cat Power Announces Third 'Covers' Album For 2022

Cat Power is no stranger to a cover. Over the last two decades of her career, the magnetic singer-songwriter has released two full albums of only song covers. The first, The Covers Record, encompassed her takes on several American classics including her bluesy cover of Rolling Stone’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and a delicate interpretation of the Phil Phillips R&B hit “Sea Of Love.” The second, Jukebox, skewed more rock and pop, with covers of Liza Minelli, Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell, and Bob Dylan. Now, Power is releasing her third covers album — and she’s looking at more modern selections. Aptly called Covers, the record includes her meltingly husky voice taking on songs from Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Nick Cave, Jackson Browne, and more.
Goose Plays Surprise 3rd Set In New York City

Goose wrapped up their two-night run at Terminal 5 in New Tork City on Saturday. After a two-set outing the night previous, the Connecticut quintet delivered a surprise third set for the finale of their 2021 Fall Tour opening run. Goose got things underway with “Tumble.” The band wasted no...
Goose Plays Three-Set Marathon Show In The City That Never Sleeps [Photos/Videos]

After playing exclusively outdoors since their last indoor show on March 11th, 2020, Goose returned to Terminal 5 on Saturday night for the back end of a pair of sold-out shows. Make no mistake about it, Goose made more out of the extended outdoor season than any band in the business, but sound and energy multiply indoors and the densely packed room was pulsating with all manner of positive vibrations.
Billy Strings Debuts Pink Floyd Cover In Denver

Billy Strings debuted a Pink Floyd cover during Thursday’s concert at The Mission Ballroom in Denver. The setlist for the guitarist’s first of four nights at the venue was also highlighted by a rare Beatles cover, his band’s first take on “The Preacher And The Bear” and four songs from Billy’s recently released Renewal album.
Nicki Nicole Drops Freestyle During NPR’s ‘El Tiny’ Concert Series

Argentine rapper and singer Nicki Nicole performed as a part of NPR’s El Tiny (Home) concert series, an offshoot of Tiny Desk honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. The special video series features Latin artists. For the series, J Balvin recently performed on a barge in New York’s East River, and Camila Cabello is also slated for a future installment. Nicki Nicole’s set took place in a room flanked by books and a camcorder was strategically placed on a stack of novels by the artist. The footage switches between the home-styled recording and pro shots, which gives the set a homey vibe. She performed six songs — including her singles “Colocao” and “Wapo Traketero” — with a band that featured an accordionist and mandolin player. Nicole brought out an expanded string section for her engaging ballad “Parte de Mi” and she also delivered a fun freestyle. She closed with new bop “Baby.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black as Night’ on Amazon Prime, a Teens-v-Vampires Tale Set in Spooky New Orleans

Year two of Amazon Prime’s scary-movie-season quasi-series Welcome to the Blumhouse begins with Black as Night, which kinda what-ifs Buffy into modern-day New Orleans. It stars Asjha Cooper — who’ll pop up in Netflix frightfest There’s Someone Inside Your House next week — as a teenager who gets to slaying when she realizes vampires are ruthlessly preying upon her city’s most downtrodden citizens. Now here’s hoping the movie has her do more than just rustle up a Scooby Gang and stake out her territory. (I’m sorry.)
The Rolling Stones Debut ‘Troubles A’ Comin’ Cover In Charlotte

The Rolling Stones presented the first public performance of The Chi-Lites cover “Troubles A’ Comin” during their Thursday concert at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte. Yesterday, the group dropped the previously unreleased studio version from their upcoming Tattoo You 40th anniversary reissues. While last night marked the official live...
The Aubreys, DED, Bishop Briggs & Sueco make AP October cover debuts

From the Aubreys, Spiritbox and DED to Bishop Briggs, Sueco The Child and. , issue #399 is jam-packed with musicians who are leading the way for alternative music. The onset of fall and the fast approach of Halloween offer an occasion for us to reflect on the passage of time. With this issue, Alternative Press brings interviews and features highlighting a wide range of artists, many of whom are thinking about aging, evolving and otherwise adapting to the changing world we live in.
Khruangbin: Mordechai Remixes

When listening to really anything by the Houston, Texas-based groove-psych trio Khruangbin, it’s easy to imagine their music as perfect fodder for remixes. Their sound is rooted in dub, which includes a tradition of remix. Mordechai Remixes continues this approach, turning over their 2020 album to a handful of artists who put electro spins on their chilled-out grooves. This isn’t the first time they’ve flipped an entire album; the trio’s 2018 breakout Con Todo El Mundo yielded a dub version of the album, Hasta El Cielo, in 2019. If Mordechai itself is akin to your Sunday-morning-I-need-to-ease-into[1]the-week Khruangbin, then Remixes is that late-night comedown session. On Natasha Diggs’ “First Class (Soul in the Horn Remix),” she upgrades the Mordechai opener to a Thievery Corporation-style groove, with yes, a boost of soulful horns throughout. Veteran house DJ Ron Trent takes the closer “Shida,” and puts a shimmering effect on the band’s groove, moving the guitar line to the background, and pulling up the island rhythms, front and center. And “Pelota” gets a tempo upgrade from New York City-based electronic artist Quantic, breathing a more dance-driven life into the original. It’s that notion that Remixes excels at. The original Mordechai was uber chill; Remixes smartly interjects some urgency into the album’s foundation.
Band of Horses Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Crutch”

Band of Horses will drop Things Are Great, their first studio album in over five years. To celebrate, the band has already shared “Crutch,” the LP’s lead single. “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life,” explains BoH founder Ben Bridwell. “Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”
David Bowie Immersive Experience Coming To New York City To Mark Late Musician’s 75th Birthday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From music to fashion to art, David Bowie left his mark on the world, and now it’s all coming to New York. Bowie’s estate has announced the launch of “Bowie 75,” marking what would have been the late musician’s 75th birthday. It’s being described as an immersive experience with HD screenings of behind-the-scenes footage, an art gallery and retail shops. The pop-up installation is only coming to New York and London. It opens on Wooster Street in SoHo on Oct. 25 and will run through late January. For more information, visit bowie75.com.
Gene Simmons finally kisses Beverly Hills mansion goodbye

Glam rock legend Gene Simmons has sold his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion nearly a year after listing it — and for considerably less than its highest asking price. The Kiss co-founder and wife Shannon Tweed sold the custom-built property for $16 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The couple...
