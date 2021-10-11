Goose Offer Third Set, Debut Vampire Weekend Cover

When listening to really anything by the Houston, Texas-based groove-psych trio Khruangbin, it’s easy to imagine their music as perfect fodder for remixes. Their sound is rooted in dub, which includes a tradition of remix. Mordechai Remixes continues this approach, turning over their 2020 album to a handful of artists who put electro spins on their chilled-out grooves. This isn’t the first time they’ve flipped an entire album; the trio’s 2018 breakout Con Todo El Mundo yielded a dub version of the album, Hasta El Cielo, in 2019. If Mordechai itself is akin to your Sunday-morning-I-need-to-ease-into[1]the-week Khruangbin, then Remixes is that late-night comedown session. On Natasha Diggs’ “First Class (Soul in the Horn Remix),” she upgrades the Mordechai opener to a Thievery Corporation-style groove, with yes, a boost of soulful horns throughout. Veteran house DJ Ron Trent takes the closer “Shida,” and puts a shimmering effect on the band’s groove, moving the guitar line to the background, and pulling up the island rhythms, front and center. And “Pelota” gets a tempo upgrade from New York City-based electronic artist Quantic, breathing a more dance-driven life into the original. It’s that notion that Remixes excels at. The original Mordechai was uber chill; Remixes smartly interjects some urgency into the album’s foundation.

