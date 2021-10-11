Dolphin Steals The Show At Aquarium Rehearsal Dinner
There are few more annoying social engagements than couples who make "quirky" wedding plans. Aside from the whole celebrating-the-marriage thing, the main reason most people attend weddings is to watch extended family have pointless arguments and if their culture allows, get really drunk. The added element of forced fun is often a sure fire way to ruin the formula — unless, as @kaywawice found out, it provides the perfect viral moment.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0