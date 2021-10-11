CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dolphin Steals The Show At Aquarium Rehearsal Dinner

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few more annoying social engagements than couples who make "quirky" wedding plans. Aside from the whole celebrating-the-marriage thing, the main reason most people attend weddings is to watch extended family have pointless arguments and if their culture allows, get really drunk. The added element of forced fun is often a sure fire way to ruin the formula — unless, as @kaywawice found out, it provides the perfect viral moment.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Horse falls backward onto table during restaurant dinner show

The shocking moment a horse fell backward onto a table of diners at a restaurant in Colombia has been caught on camera. According to the social media account “Animal Connection”, the incident happened at the Hacienda Las Margaritas restaurant in Bogota, where animals are regularly used for guests’ entertainment. The...
ANIMALS
theknot.com

Wondering What to Wear to a Rehearsal Dinner? Read This Guide for Guests

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. If you've been invited to stand by the the couple's side on their big day, you'll likely get an invite to a rehearsal dinner, where the bridal party, groomsmen, and family members share a meal to officially kick off the wedding weekend. The vibe can range anywhere from a casual rehearsal dinner at someone's home to a black tie affair at a nice restaurant. Once you figure out how formal or informal the rehearsal dinner, the dress code for the event will become clear. For example, a formal rehearsal dinner would likely call for dress pants and a dress shirt or a cocktail dress, while a more laidback bbq would call for a sundress and a casual button down and chinos. If you're struggling with your rehearsal dinner attire, read below for some expert tips as well as a few of our favorite options for a variety of rehearsal dinner styles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ok Magazine

Bill & Melinda Gates Spotted Together For First Time Since Billion Dollar Divorce At Daughter Jennifer's Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Blushing bride-to-be Jennifer Gates and her hunky fiancé Nayel Nassar were spotted mingling with her famous parents, Bill and Melinda Gates, at a rehearsal dinner on Friday, October 15. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer is tying the knot with her equestrian beau at her 124-acre $16 million horse farm in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphin#Aquarium#Rehearsal Dinner#Kaywawice
DFW Community News

Stealing the show

Bright, hot lights shining down on them. A roaring crowd on their feet applauding them. Colorful, vibrant props and costumes all around them. A cast–more than friends, a family–surrounds them, grinning wide. These are sensations that every aspiring actor dreams of. And one such actor, Broadway performer Christy Altomare, who...
MOVIES
penfield.org

Aquarium Fun

For Grades K-5 Registration opens Monday, September 27 |Register here. Do you love the library’s fish? Here’s your chance to learn more about their care from Just Simply Aquariums and welcome some new fish to the family. Submit your best guess as to what kind of fish will be added to the tank by writing it on a slip of paper in the Children's Room for a chance to win a prize!
PENFIELD, NY
click orlando

WonderWorks offering its first-ever Halloween dinner show throughout October

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new “spooktacular” dinner show is running throughout October at WonderWorks Orlando, offering fun for the whole family. “The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show” debuted last Friday and runs nightly with shows that start at 6 p.m. Select nights offer an 8 p.m. show as well.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
CatTime

Cat Facts: 6 Fascinating Facts About Hairless Cats

October 14th is officially known as Be Bald And Free Day. In honor of naturally bald cats across the world, here are six things you need to know about hairless felines. The post Cat Facts: 6 Fascinating Facts About Hairless Cats appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
Winchester News Gazette

Rockettes rehearse for live Christmas show

The Radio City Rockettes dancers are busy rehearsing for their Christmas show in New York, which returns this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. (Oct. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d19c4e49d54d4bbd981305d8863c5ffa.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

30 simple Thanksgiving sides that will steal the show

It's time to talk Thanksgiving. No, not turkey — rather, the holiday's real showstopper: the sides. Without them, the seasonal spread would be colorless and, frankly, bland. Even if cooked to perfection with crisped, golden-brown skin and tender meat, turkey would live its short life on our dinner plate with no companion to make it truly shine.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
95.5 KLAQ

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy