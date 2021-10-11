Handling the “Mental Fire”

How can we navigate a world that feels like a pressure cooker without letting our anxieties harm others?. For many of us, the world can feel like too much right now – a never ending cascade of anxiety-inducing news. It’s something that Christina Blacken, founder and chief narrative strategist at The New Quo, calls the “mental fire.” As we struggle to handle the pressure that we feel in society right now, our own anxieties can fuel narratives and actions that are harmful to others – especially others different than ourselves.