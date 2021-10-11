CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Handling the "Mental Fire"

 4 days ago

How can we navigate a world that feels like a pressure cooker without letting our anxieties harm others?. For many of us, the world can feel like too much right now – a never ending cascade of anxiety-inducing news. It's something that Christina Blacken, founder and chief narrative strategist at The New Quo, calls the "mental fire." As we struggle to handle the pressure that we feel in society right now, our own anxieties can fuel narratives and actions that are harmful to others – especially others different than ourselves.

paisano-online.com

Handle with care

The thing about having childhood trauma is that it never completely heals, even as you transition into life as an adult. It always creeps back up when you least expect it, but the worst part is that now you have to learn to manage it without leaning on anyone else. This can be tricky and overwhelming at first, but having patience and trusting in yourself will make the process a whole lot easier.
MENTAL HEALTH
Denver Channel

Wisconsin program sends mental health experts to handle crises

In Madison, Wisconsin, a new pilot program is trying to take mental health crisis situations out of the hands of police and put them into the hands of trained mental health experts. There are no sirens or intimidating markings on response vehicles, just a simple logo to let the community...
WISCONSIN STATE
Taos News

Sheriff's Office showed how to handle a mental health crisis

Anthony Benavidez, James Boyd, Claude Trivino, Valente Acosta-Bustillos - all of these people were in the midst of a mental health crisis when they were shot and killed during encounters with law enforcement officers in New Mexico. But a man in Taos last week who had armed himself with a shotgun while also suffering from a mental illness wasn't after members of the Taos County Sheriff's Office arrived at his home.
TAOS, NM
biospace.com

How to Handle Workplace Problems Directly

In the workplace, most people hate confrontation and love gossip. While some gossip is harmless and often lighthearted, sometimes it causes the work environment to toxify. If you gossip to avoid confrontation and influence a third party’s opinion of a coworker, it’s no longer harmless gossip. It could be triangulation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected Fawn Fire arsonist to be examined by doctors for mental health

REDDING, Calif. - The woman accused of arson and setting the Fawn Fire was back before a judge Tuesday morning. The judge agreed to move back her preliminary hearing granting 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva of Palo Alto more time because she has a new attorney. That attorney, former Tehama County District...
REDDING, CA
