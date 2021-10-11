Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'is weighing up shock return to Arsenal four years after leaving... with Liverpool midfielder frustrated at lack of chances under Jurgen Klopp' since returning from injury

Liverpool were hoping a repeat of last season’s injury woes would not pop up again. A season that was near enough written off because of the year-ending injuries to so many key players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Just as the Reds had started to pick up a rhythm in this new 2020/21 season, moments before Harvey Elliot was due to be substituted and be replaced by Jordan Henderson, the youngster was involved in a horrible challenge that would see him sit on the sidelines for the next few months.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO