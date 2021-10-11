CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'is weighing up shock return to Arsenal four years after leaving... with Liverpool midfielder frustrated at lack of chances under Jurgen Klopp' since returning from injury

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly considering a surprise return to Arsenal after becoming frustrated at his lack of opportunities at Liverpool. The 28-year-old midfielder scored 20 goals in 198 appearances during a six-year spell with the Gunners, but left four years ago for Anfield in a £35million move. But The Sun...

www.chatsports.com

